Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Grantham welcomed new President Ruth Lynsey-Barker at their January meeting.

She presented outgoing President Delia Hearmon with a bouquet.

Members had collected items for the charity Baby Baskets.

These help parents unable to provide for their newborn babies.