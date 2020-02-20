Sadness as former Grantham Journal deputy editor Andy Plaice dies, aged 54

A former Journal deputy editor and talented writer has died following a battle with a brain tumour.

Family and friends have paid tribute to “wonderful” Andrew Plaice, known as Andy, who passed away on Monday at the age of 54.

He leaves wife Maria, children James, Katie, Jack and Albie, and father Russell.

Former Journal deputy editor Andrew Plaice has died at the age of 54. (29653858)

Russell, a former financial advisor who ran his own business in Castlegate, said: “It’s tragic. He didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, took exercise every day, ate his five-a-day, ate fish and little meat, and yet he gets this.

“It was a blessing in the end that he went, and he went very peacefully.”

Russell spoke proudly of Andy’s achievements, particularly plays he had written, and spoke of his soft nature.

He said: “What can a father say of his only child? He was just a wonderful, wonderful son and a great person to be with, all the time.

“Everybody loved Andy. He wasn’t a loud person; he would just make quiet little comments with a quirk of a smile at times.”

A former King’s School pupil, Andy had a passion for drama and studied the subject at university in Cheshire.

His love of the arts was what sparked his interest in journalism and in 1988 he became a trainee reporter at the Journal, rising to the position of deputy editor.

He left to edit the Melton Times from 1992 to 2005 and then spent a year as managing editor of the Rutland Times.

In 2006 he became a journalism lecturer at De Montfort University in Leicester. He wrote the core practical modules for second and third year students and developed a new module for arts and entertainment journalism.

As a feature writer and reviewer, he wrote for a wide range of publications, magazines and websites including the Sunday Express, The Stage, the Daily Express, the British Theatre Guide, the British Comedy Guide and The Voice.

He was a published author. His successful book ‘Arts Reviewing: A Practical Guide’ offers advice on the subject, along with a debate on challenges facing the craft such as the internet.

Andy married Karen and they had two children, James, 21, and Katie, 19. He went on to marry Maria and they had Jack, 11, and Albie, 6.

One of Andy’s closest friends, John Griffin, spoke fondly of his friend of more than 30 years.

The pair had much in common, including a love of musical theatre and football team Arsenal.

John, formerly of Grantham but now living in Norwich, recalled how Andy loved being part of the Journal news team.

John, 56, said: “It was very often a demanding job but he enjoyed it, he loved it.

“He was good at talking to people. He had to deal with some pretty horrific stories and did it with honesty and respect.”

Former Journal editor Nick Woodhead paid tribute to Andy. He said: “We will always remember Andy most of all as a lovely friend and colleague, a family man who always cared about others.

“Professionally he was a great all-rounder, though his star shone brightest in the areas of feature writing – ‘people stories’ – and, of course, the arts.

“It was absolutely no surprise therefore that he went on to a brilliant second career in higher education.

“Our thoughts are with Maria and the children.”

Read more GranthamHuman Interest