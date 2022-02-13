Old Grantham Journal photo shows wooden stand at London Road football ground
Published: 06:00, 13 February 2022
Directors at Grantham Town Football Club ordered an inquiry into ground safety at their London Road ground in 1985 following the Bradford City fire tragedy that year.
Fifty-three spectators died that day at the game between Bradford and Lincoln City.
Grantham Town chairman John Moore ordered the safety checks, including the stand (pictured below). He said: “There is a limit to what we can spend.”
