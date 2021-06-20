Fears have been raised over the safety of a pothole-riddled street regularly used by the elderly.

Residents on Stonepit Lane, in Skillington, have called for action to repair the potholes and road surface amid claims it will lead to an accident.

Derek Allen, who has lived in the village for 14 years, has been calling on Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to fill the potholes along the road since last September.

Potholes on Stonepit Road. (48104384)

He said: “They cover the entire street. There’s some really bad ones directly outside my driveway and my neighbours drives. After notifying the council I was told that work was going to commence in January but no one ever came. Someone did eventually come a few weeks later and marked up all the pothole in yellow paint but again work never commenced.

“I then received word that work was due to commence on May 24, but again was told that they couldn’t do it as it was too wet.”

Potholes on Stonepit Road. (48104344)

Derek is not alone in his concerns.

He added: “I know that I am not the only one to have complained to the council. My neighbours have as well but we’ve all come to a point that we are just fed up of it now.”

Derek fears for the safety of his neighbours if repairs are not carried out as a matter of urgency.

He added: “There are a lot of elderly couples who live here. The pathway only goes so far and so they have to walk on the road as well. One of my neighbours nearly went over on her ankle recently due to the state of the road surface.”

Potholes on Stonepit Road. (48104337)

After being contacted by the Journal, LCC confirmed that work is due to commence this month.

A spokesperson added: “Our jet patching team are due to carry out repairs on Stonepit Lane later this month. Thank you to residents for reporting issues with the road surface to us through FixMyStreet.”