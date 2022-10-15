A school safety zone has been upgraded outside a primary school in Grantham.

The safety zone, outside Belmont Community Primary School on Harrowby Lane, has been upgraded at the request of residents and Londonthorpe and Harrowby without Parish Council.

Councillor Linda Wootten notified the Lincolnshire Highways department after she was no.

Councillor Linda Wootten at Belmont Community Primary School in Harrowby Lane, Grantham. (59924212)

Coun Wootten said: "I had witnessed first-hand people collecting children from school and paying no attention to the advisory regulation by parking within the safety zone.

"Under the new regulation, there is no stopping on entrance markings and additionally double yellow lines are in operation.

Councillor Linda Wootten at Belmont Community Primary School in Harrowby Lane, Grantham. (59924237)

"I welcome the upgrade which should enhance child and public safety alike, plus allow passing traffic a better line of vision at busy school times."

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire County Council added: "The upgrade to the school keep clear markings and no waiting at any time (double yellow lines) means that they are now covered by a Traffic Regulation Order and are enforceable. The original markings were only advisory, and not enforceable.

"The upgrade was supported the local county councillor, parish council and district council."