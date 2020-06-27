A long-running dispute over verges outside a Tesco Express store in Grantham may finally have been resolved.

It has taken more than seven years to find a solution to the verges in Keats Avenue, which have been churned up by cars and delivery vehicles, and kerb stones broken.

But now, three large planters installed outside the store may have done the trick. The highways department at Lincolnshire County Council says it installed the planters at a cost of £291.56 each.