A man who left Grantham as a teenager to join the navy is retiring after an incredible 52 and a half years in the service.

Warrant Officer 2 Allan Mason, 68, affectionately known as ‘Perry’, has notched-up the staggering record in regular service, 40 of those years on board or in support of the submarine service. It is believed to be the longest service in modern naval history.

On February 12 the marine engineer, who was born in Caythorpe, will finally hang up his overalls for good.

Personnel from the Submarine Flotilla at HM Naval Base Clyde applaud Allan Mason as he steps off a submarine for the final time during his 52-and-a-half year career. (44160254)

Perry, who served with submarines HMS Valiant, Sceptre, Sovereign, Splendid andTorbay during his lengthy career, stepped off a submarine alongside HM Naval Base Clyde for the final time on Friday, December 18.

“What I will miss the most is the everyday challenge and the people,” said Perry.“It has been a genuine privilege to serve on submarines and to work with a tight-knit team who are focussed on the same goals – getting boats to sea.”

Perry joined the Royal Navy in 1968 aged just 15. He attended school in Great Gonerby where he and his parents lived and then St Hugh’s Secondary Modern in Grantham. He decided on a life at sea after going on a school trip from St Hugh’s. They joined a cruise to Spain and Morocco and took normal classes on the ship.

Allan Mason joined the navy aged 15. (44160304)

Perry began his career as a junior marine engineer mechanic (stoker).His first draft was to the World War Two era ship HMS Ulster.This was followed by service on HMS Leopard, a Type 14 frigate, and HMS Llandaff.

Perry, who got his nickname from the TV detective Perry Mason, said: “As a junior stoker I had to do external and internal boiler cleans and make sure that tubes were cleaned.The ship used a fuel oil that was like treacle so it was a pretty dirty job.

“In those days everyone lined-up on deck on payday and we were all paid in cash.I spent 18 months on HMS Ulster and during that time ‘Black Tot Day’ happened – the last time that the daily tot of rum was issued to sailors.I wasn’t old enough to have the tot at the time but I remember there were a few grieving crew members on board.”

Perry later spent time at HMS Sultan, where he was awarded the Institute of Nuclear Engineers’ HMS Sultan Prize. He eventually qualified as a Category A2 Nuclear Watchkeeper or Chief of Watch, before serving time on board various Swiftsure Class submarines and with HMS Torbay.

Perry received a specially recorded message by the head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin CB ADC, who thanked both Perry and his family for their service. Perry was also quick to thank his wife, Davina, who is also from Grantham,and daughter, Anne-Marie, for their support over his career.

During his career he has been awarded the Iraq Medal, the Operational Service Medal for Operation Veritas, Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals, the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM), his Long Service and Good Conduct badge with three clasps, and has been awarded an MBE.

Perry said: “If anyone is thinking of joining the Submarine Service then I would say to them to go for it.You will never work anywhere else quite like it.Every day will be a challenge and the people you work with will be first-class.

“A submarine is an amazing, unique, vessel and the only comparison would be to the space shuttle.

“I have been very lucky to have had the travel opportunities which I’ve had, first in General Service where I got to travel all over the world, and then in the Submarine Service where I got to do it again, except this time underwater!”

Perry, who was a Grantham Scout, now lives in Helensburgh in Scotland. He still has friends in Grantham, visits regularly and is looking forward to returning after the pandemic. In retirement he says he will go walking, enjoy photography, gardening and spend more time with his family.