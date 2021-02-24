A Grantham store has donated 16 tablets to a school to help pupils with their online education during the pandemic.

Sainsbury’s donated the tablets to Charles Read Academy, in Corby Glen, to help students with their home schooling.

The school says the kind donation means that all students have at least one device they can use to access live online learning from the school.

Sainsbury's donated tablets to Charles Read Academy. (44606294)

The academy says staff have been delivering live online lessons since the latest lockdown began and ensure that pupils receive at least five hours of lessons every day.

At the start of the day students access an assembley or receive welfare calls from tutors to check on their wellbeing and receive important messages.

Sainsbury's has also donated stationery packs to Isaac Newton Primary School for students to have for home learning.