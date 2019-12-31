Kind-hearted volunteers are among those to have benefited from a Christmas initiative run by a Grantham supermarket.

‘12 Days of Christmas’ saw Sainsbury’s give to people who either work for or give their time to local charities and organisations.

Gifts ranged from mince pies to cat food.

Store PR ambassador Michelle Davis said: “All our charities and community groups were chosen by colleagues and customers.

“Myself and Sophie Farmer, who have been working together on this, have really enjoyed going out into the community and giving to people who help others.”

The team gave:

mince pies and hot drinks to fund-raisers from Guide Dogs while they were in store raising money;

mince pies to Grantham Music Society;

mince pies and tubs of sweets to staff at the St Barnabas Hospice unit at Grantham Hospital;

mince pies and chocolates for Cath Rowson, of Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK), and cat food for the moggies;

a box of chocolates and mince pies for every volunteer with Grantham Passage;

mince pies and tubs of sweets to staff at St Barnabas Hospice in Barrowby Road;

biscuits, chocolates and mince pies to staff at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, plus an hour spent with residents;

mince pies to staff at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy and Isaac Newton Primary School as a thank you for letting Sainsbury’s staff sell their Red Nose Day merchandise at schools;

a hot drink and mince pies to firefighters and Santa when they parked up in the store car park to raise funds; for The Fire Fighters Charity;

a box of chocolates to Janice Carter, a Sainsbury’s employee who raises money for Marie Curie;

and mince pies to the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.