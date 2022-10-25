A number of Sainsbury's trolleys have been dumped in the River Witham in Grantham.

Stacey Staff spotted the dumped trolleys and reported them to the nearby Sainsbury's store in London Road.

He then reported the trolleys to TrolleyWise - an app that allows people to report abandoned trolleys in their local community - but they still remain in the river as TrolleyWise will only collect them from a footpath or roadside.

The trolleys dumped in the River Witham. Photo courtesy of Stacey Staff (60185129)

Stacey said: "The trolleys have been building up over the past three weeks. The trolleys in the river are unsightly and not great for the environment.

"I had to watch one of the baby otters navigate around them on Tuesday morning."

When Stacey first reported the trolleys to Sainsbury's, an employee said they would be investigating and recommended TrolleyWise to him.

Stacey added: "The app is a great idea but only really works providing the trolleys discarded don't get moved before TrolleyWise arrives to collect them.

"It shouldn't be the responsibility of the general public to report this as the owners of the trolleys can help prevent it using different types of trolleys.

"If Sainsburys and TrolleyWise are not responsible for retrieving then who is? The RiverCare volunteers do an amazing job but it shouldn't be their responsibility to retrieve them."

Stacey believes there are four trolleys within a 200m stretch of the river.

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "We are in touch with Mr Staff about his concerns and are investigating the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience it may be causing."