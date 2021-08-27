Sale and coffee morning near Grantham will raise money for Afghan refugees

A coffee morning and produce sale will raise money for people displaced by the crisis in Afghanistan.

The sale will take place at St Andrew's Church, Denton, near Grantham, tomorrow (Saturday, August 28) from 10am to 12pm. There will be a suggested minimum donation of £2.50 for coffee and cake.

Sale organiser Cate Taylor said: "No one can fail to be moved by the plight of the Afghans as the coalition troops withdraw and the Taliban have moved in. It is very easy to feel helpless at times like these but action is possible.

British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan being relocated to the UK (picture: UK MOD) (50627666)

"Here in Denton, we are running a fund-raiser for AfghanAid, a British charity that has worked in Afghanistan for over 40 years to give Afghan families the tools they need to help themselves. The money will go to help families displaced within Afghanistan by the recent violence."

Donations can also be made online here.

Cate added: "We are very grateful to the church wardens and PCC for their support of this initiative. We will also be taking physical donations of clothes, shoes, coats and toiletries on Saturday at the church to deliver to Care4Calais, who are working with the Home Office in Manchester to distribute aid to the newly arrived refugees.

"Respect and admiration must also be given to our armed forces currently on the ground making very difficult decisions in very difficult circumstances. We are proud to have active servicemen and women living here in Denton and many of us have close family who undertook tours in Afghanistan. A donation will therefore also be made from the coffee morning proceeds to Combat Stress, a well respected mental health service for veterans. Please do join us and give generously."