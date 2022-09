A sheep auction is to take place in the run up to Corby Glen Sheep Fair.

The early morning event, to be held on Monday (September 5) in a field off Tanners Lane, Corby Glen, begins with breakfast available from a food stall at the site.

Breeding sheep and store lambs will then be sold by auctioneers.

The main Corby Glen Sheep Fair will take place on October 10.