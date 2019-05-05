'Sally's Concert' raises hundreds for hospital garden charity

A concert has raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of a woman who died suddenly in February.

Sally Kelway was 67 years old when she passed away unexpectedly on February 9.

The married mum of two who lived in Freiston before moving to Fulbeck 18 months ago, loved music and was part of the Festival Singers. They decided to hold a concert along with their conductor Stuart Freshney, on Saturday at St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe as a tribute to Sally, one of their founding altos.

Left to right: Tracy Atkinson, St Vincent's hand bell leader and Festival Singers accompanist, Paul Breslin, keyboards and accordion, Nikki Applewhite, GROW founder, and Stuart Freshney, conductor. (9537116)

More than 200 people attended ‘Sally’s concert’ and listened to some of her favourite pieces from classic anthems including ‘Lead me Lord’ by Samuel Wesley and ‘All in an April Evening’ by Hugh Roberton to hits from Abba.

Sally’s love of Scotland was also highlighted with Paul Breslin playing a typical ceilidh dance medley on his accordion. The singers also sang “The Skye Boat Song”.

As well as the singers, Sally’s son Jack read a poem that he had written for his mother’s thanksgiving service called ‘Snowdrops’ and the St Vincent’s Handbells, with whom Sally used to ring for performed two pieces.

The audience dug deep and generously donated £802.24

Before passing away, Sally had always had a great love of gardening and was very involved with the formation of a new local charity, GROW, (Gardens Restore Our Wellbeing) who are aiming to design and build practical but tranquil gardens for patients, visitors and staff at Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

Fellow singer Liz Moses said: “We all thought that it was therefore appropriate that any donations that we received following ‘Sally’s Concert’ should be given to the GROW charity.

“This will enable the first garden at Grantham hospital to start shortly and work to commence on the next project.”