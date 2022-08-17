A Grantham salon has opened a new beauty department, which now turns it into a family-run business.

Aimee Allen, 30, opened the beauty department on Tuesday, July 5, in the salon Blunt by Daniel, which is run by her husband in Swinegate.

Blunt by Daniel was opened by Daniel Allen in January 2022.

Aimee Allen (left) and friend Lauren Buckley (right) are running the beauty department. (58706547)

Aimee said: "It's something we've (Daniel and Aimee) always wanted to do, being in a similar industry.

"We always thought that eventually we would come together and work together and make it a family-run business. The time felt right."

The new department offers a range of "top to toe" products and services which include:

Facials

Massages

Nail treatments, which include gel nails

Eyelash treatments

Waxing

Pedicures

Daniel Allen, owner of Blunt by Daniel (56329768)

The main facial product the department will be using is Million Dollar facial.

Aimee added: "We are really excited about using such a lovely product brand. It's modern, suits everybody and the products are beautiful."

Aimee will also be working alongside her friend and colleague Lauren Buckley, who she has worked with for the last 10 years.

The Blunt by Daniel salon. (56329780)

Aimee concluded: "We bring experience because we've done it for such a long time.

"With it also being a family-run business, it is a really nice environment and it's a lovely vibe in here.

"We've known the previous staff for such a long time, it's already so welcoming and warming. We're just hoping for it to run really well and we hope everybody loves it!

"We are hoping for it to be a one stop shop so if you want your hair done, then you can get your nails done at the same time."