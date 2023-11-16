A salon is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The Blossom Tree Aveda Salon, in Long Bennington, will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on December 1.

Despite opening one year before the Covid pandemic hit, the “loyalty” of the salon’s clients “shows our success”, said owner Sarah Thompson.

A Google Streetview of the Blossom Tree Salon, in Long Bennington.

Sarah added: “It’s a great achievement.

“It’s been a really hard time with Covid and hard financial times.

“We’ve had great support that has seen us through. The last five years have been difficult, but we are a unique brand and offer a very professional brand to our clients.

“We focus on our clients and our clients trust us. It’s a little community.”

The Blossom Tree is an Aveda Hair and Beauty salon, which uses natural and sustainable products that are good for its customers and the environment.

On the day of its anniversary, the salon will be serving mince pies and a glass of mulled wine or fizz.

Looking to the future, Sarah hopes to expand in the local area.

She concluded: “I would like to thank our existing clients, supportive clients over the last five years and look forward to the next five years.”