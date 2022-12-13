A Grantham salon held a pamper day at the weekend to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, based in Grantham, held the pamper day on Saturday, December 10, from 11am until 2.30pm, where they offered nail painting, hair curling, plaiting and also some sweet treats along the day.

Louise Haylock, owner of the salon, raised £310 for the hospice as they cared for her grandfather who died in August 2020 of cancer.

She said: "The day went amazing and we were so overwhelmed with the turnout.

"My grandad was born and raised in Grantham his whole life. He went to St Barnabas and the care he received there was amazing and we couldn’t have been any more thankful of the hard work from the staff.

"I know he would have been proud of what we have accomplished and to help such a worthy charity."

Truly Scrumptious Little Bakery were also there on the day to offer their "amazing cakes" and visitors were able to purchase a box of cakes for £2, with the proceeds going towards the hospice.

Louise concluded: "We’ve had lots of requests for more events similar to this and we’re pleased to announce in the new year we have lots of different events planned."