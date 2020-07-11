Salon owner moved to tears when loyal customer of 36 years returns after lockdown
Published: 14:00, 11 July 2020
The owner of a Grantham hair salon was moved to tears when she was able to welcome back her most loyal customer.
Joanne Taylor, of Tailored Hair, Sunningdale, was wearing a face mask and gloves when she welcomed back 84-year-old Laura Allen, who has had her hair done at the salon almost every week for the past 36 years.
Joanne said: “It was lovely to be able to open again, but very strange as well. I found it very emotional when Laura turned up. I was in tears..”
