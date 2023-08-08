A salon owner has been shortlisted as a finalist for another award.

Jemma Louise Jenkins, of Jemma Louise Hair Extensions, is a finalist for Hair Extensions Queen in the UK Beauty Awards.

This comes weeks after Jemma was shortlisted for Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year and HBA Rising Star Award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Jemma Louise Jenkins, owner of Jemma Louise Hair Extensions.

Jemma said: “I feel very blessed to be recognised for all my hard work and dedication.”

The results will be announced on October 21 at an awards ceremony.

Jemma Louise Jenkins has been shortlisted as Hair Extensions Specialist in the UK Beauty Awards.

In April of this year, Jemma was named as the third best hair extension specialist for the East Midlands in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

For her recent nominations in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, she will find out the results on June 1, 2024.