A Grantham salon owner has won a regional award for her work.

Louise Haylock, 29, owner of The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon in London Road, won Brow Expert of the Year for the East Midlands on Sunday, August 21.

She accepted the award at the English Nails Brows Lashes (NBL) awards in Manchester.

Louise Haylock, owner of The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon won Brow Experts of the Year. Credit: Louise Haylock (59092108)

Louise said: "It was lovely to be nominated. It was actually a surprise, but a very thoughtful gesture.

"To have won East Midlands region was a massive shock.

"It was totally overwhelming, but to be recognised for one of our specialities means a lot coming from a small business."

Louise said the salon will continue to provide the best care and treatments to their clients, and will continue to bring new methods into the salon.

To find out more about the salon go to theprestigebeautysalon.co.uk.

Louise is offering 10 per cent off for new clients on all brow treatments when they use the code PRESTIGE10.