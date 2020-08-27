A hair salon in Grantham has been named as a finalist in HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2020.

Scots Hair Design is up for The Educator of the Year award, sponsored by Wella Professionals, which recognises salons who train up to NVQ Level 3 or equivalent.

Scots secured its finalist place for this notable title thanks to its impressive commitment to training, a comprehensive staff appraisal system, and an inspiring focus on staff development.

Scots Hair Design are finalists in the Educator of the Year category (40991073)

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “To be named as a finalist in the Educator of the Year category confirms just how exceptional Scots Hair Design is.

“Though kept apart for many months this year, salons have risen to the challenge to support their team, helping them to continue to grow and learn, ready for the ‘new normal’.

“Not only that, but they have crafted a superior training policy and excel at turning out accomplished trainees.

“The backbone of any company is how well a person receives training, evaluation and feedback, and the team at Scots Hair Design is a shining example of how skills can successfully be passed on, raising up a generation of new salon leaders. We wish them the best of luck.”

HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, now in its 22nd year, promotes professionalism, innovation and excellence, while recognising those individuals and teams who work tirelessly to raise the profile of the hairdressing industry and make it attractive to new entrants.

On learning of their success, Scots Hair Design salon owner Jennifer Low said: “It’s been difficult not being able to be so hands on with our team this year, but it doesn’t change the fact that training up new recruits feels wonderful.

“We focus on a creative mix of high-level technical skill and customer service.

“Whilst we are thrilled to be recognised for our education programme, this award is a complete team effort – it is our students’ hunger to learn that keeps us striving to be the best we can.”

The team at Scots Hair Design, in Swinegate, will find out if they have achieved the top spot at an awards evening on Monday, January 25 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London.

