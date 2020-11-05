Grantham hair and beauty salons, tattoo parlours and barbers make the most of their time before second lockdown
Published: 11:26, 05 November 2020
| Updated: 11:28, 05 November 2020
Staff at hair and beauty salons, barbers and tattoo parlours were working flat-out this week to see customers before the lockdown began.
Several reported that staff were working long hours to fit in as many appointments as possible before closing for a month.
Clare Sheppard opened her new venture, Hair by Clares of Grantham, in Market Place back in September, and will therefore not be eligible for Government help during lockdown.