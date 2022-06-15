The Saltby Estate in Leicestershire marked the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations with the lighting of a bonfire beacon.

More than 3,500 beacons were lit across the world to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and The Saltby Estate was delighted to be a part of those celebrations.

More than 120 people from the Saltby Estate and its surrounding villages turned out for the occasion.

The Estate provided refreshments and a hog roast. Alexander de Capell Brooke who lit the Saltby beacon said: “The lighting of beacons is a long and unbroken tradition in the UK gathering communities together to celebrate Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment and we are proud that we were able to light our beacon at Saltby in her honour, and to celebrate in this way.”

The Saltby Estate has long shown its support in marking special occasions and also formed part of the official Royal Record ten years ago to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee by planting one of 60 Diamond Jubilee Woods with 30,000 new trees.

