The Salvation Army is calling on Grantham’s local community to donate new toys and food to its Christmas appeal that will support families in need over the festive season.

Gifts can include anything from soft and educational toys for the very youngest child, to games, toys, books and accessories for older children.

Grantham Salvation Army church leaders, Pat and Stan Moseley are spearheading the appeal.

Gifts can be dropped off at The Old Barracks on Sandon Road. (43299946)

Pat said: “Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts to our Christmas present appeal so we can distribute them to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift. This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the pandemic’s impact on already tight family budgets.”

The church in The Old Barracks on Sandon Road will be collecting donations of brand-new unwrapped toys and food items from 10am to noon on Sunday, December 6.

Stan added: “By adding an extra present or treat to your shopping list you can remind families facing a tough winter that their community cares. This year our appeal is themed ‘Be A Star’, encouraging our community to bring light and joy to families. Unfortunately, due to the current situation we are unable to meet together physically for worship but there are many opportunities to share with the Army in online services.”

For details about the Christmas Present Appeal, contact Envoys Pat or Stan on 07824 369364.