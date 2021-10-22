A volunteer with the Samaritans visited the Grantham branch yesterday after walking 6,000 miles in aid of the charity.

The volunteer, called David, from the Doncaster branch, aims to visit every branch in the UK and Ireland and has covered the 6,000 miles on foot since April 2019.

David has so far visited 194 branches of the Samaritans and, after Grantham, only had another six to visit.

David visits the Grantham branch on his journey to visit all Samaritans branches in the UK and Ireland. (52526832)

He spent the night at Grantham before visiting the Nottingham branch.

David's aim is to raise £30,000 for the Samaritans and will visit all 201 branches.

His aim is also to raise the profile of mental health and reduce the incident of suicide.

Mavis presents David with a fleece at the Grantham branch of the Samaritans. (52526836)

The website to follow and support David is www.thelisteningwalk.co.uk

Grantham volunteer Mavis presented David with a new Samaritans fleece on behalf of the team in Grantham. She said David's journey has been an inspiration to them all.