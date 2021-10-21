Volunteers from the Samaritans visited Grantham railway station on Friday to raise awareness of the support they offer to customers and staff.

The Samaritans gave out their phone number or other helpful information to those who need it or know of others who need support.

They were able to engage with lots of passengers and staff on the day and will support the station quarterly going forward.

Andrew, trustee for Samaritans of Grantham said: "The Grantham branch has been able to maintain its service throughout the pandemic, and we are extremely proud of our volunteers who have enabled our support to our many callers to continue.

"The purpose of our visit is to advertise our services to LNER staff and the public at large. Unfortunately the stretch of line between Newark Northgate and Grantham has been a suicide hotspot in the past."

Later this month, the Samaritans will offer support at Newark Northgate Railway Station on October 29.