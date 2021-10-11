Samaritans of Grantham will have volunteers at the train station later this week to offer support for customers and staff.

On Friday, between 10.00am and 1.00pm, Samaritans of Grantham will restart their outreach works to support those who need it.

The Samaritans will have a stand at the station, and will give out their phone number or other helpful information for those who would like it.

Grantham railway station. Image via Google Streetview (52133606)

Andrew Pughe-Jones, trustee for Samaritans of Grantham said: "The Samaritans receive over 10,000 calls a day.

"The Grantham branch has been able to maintain its service throughout the pandemic, and we are extremely proud of our volunteers who have enabled our support to our many callers to continue.

"The purpose of our visit is to advertise our services to LNER staff and the public at large. Unfortunately the stretch of line between Newark Northgate and Grantham has been a suicide hotspot in the past."

Later this month, the Samaritans will also offer support at Newark Northgate Railway Station, and will be there on October 29.

Andrew confirmed that the group will visit both stations on a quarterly basis.

He continued: "Whatever we can do, to support people by encouraging them to talk about the issues they are facing, whether that be face to face, at the station, or by calling, emailing or webchat is our main priority.

"We have found that just by having a presence at the station, will result in people taking our number, either to keep, or to pass on.

"Our charity handles over 5 million contacts a year, all taken by fully trained volunteers.

"People contact us with many varieties of issues that they face, not just if they are feeling suicidal. We will support anyone who is finding life difficult, by actively listening and talking about their concerns."

To find out more about the Samaritans of Grantham, visit: www.samaritans.org/branches/grantham.