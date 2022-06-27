The Samaritans of Grantham are urging the public to reach out for help.

Volunteers working on the 'We're hear for you' campaign are providing round the clock emotional support services which they hope will encourage people to reach out fro support if they need it.

The Samaritans group in Grantham will be at Asda, Union Street, on Saturday, July 2, raising this awareness.

The 'We're Hear For You' campaign is a part of the Samaritan's 'Talk to Us' month. (57566107)

Fiona Bonser, the Samaritans of Grantham branch director, said: "It's been a challenging few years and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone.

"It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing."

As a part of 'Talk to Us' month, other branches across the UK and Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday, July 24, to help spread the message that their volunteers are on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week to talk.

The volunteers in Grantham will also be joining LNER and Network Rail staff and customers on Friday. July 15, and Friday, July 29, to raise awareness at Grantham and Newark Northgate stations.

Members of the Grantham and Newark communities are invited to come and talk to volunteers to find out more about the branch and its work within the areas too.

Samaritans’ volunteers across the UK and Republic of Ireland spent over one million hours responding to calls for help last year, and continue to be there for anyone struggling to cope.

Anyone is able to contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123, or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.