Racist comment by Coun Ian Stokes considered by South Kesteven District Council

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 15:56, 25 November 2021
 | Updated: 15:57, 25 November 2021

A councillor who used a racial expression was not present at a meeting held today today (Thursday) at which his conduct was discussed.

Members of South Kesteven District Council were presented with a report giving Coun Ian Stokes' reasons for using the expression, which happened while he was chairing a public committee meeting on October 20.

The report claimed Coun Stokes had meant to say “needle in a haystack” rather than an expression referring to a woodpile.

