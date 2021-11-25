Racist comment by Coun Ian Stokes considered by South Kesteven District Council
Published: 15:56, 25 November 2021
| Updated: 15:57, 25 November 2021
A councillor who used a racial expression was not present at a meeting held today today (Thursday) at which his conduct was discussed.
Members of South Kesteven District Council were presented with a report giving Coun Ian Stokes' reasons for using the expression, which happened while he was chairing a public committee meeting on October 20.
The report claimed Coun Stokes had meant to say “needle in a haystack” rather than an expression referring to a woodpile.