Santa arrives in style at Ancaster nursery... by tractor

Children at Ancaster Village Nursery got a very special visitor last week when Father Christmas visited them at nursery ... on his tractor.

After decorating the tractor with tinsel, Father Christmas - the nursery’s handyman and gardener (shh!) rang bells as he arrived to hand out gifts last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Manager Michelle Webster said: “All the children including babies, toddlers and preschool classes were waiting for him at the window. When they heard the bells and saw him on his tractor, their faces were brilliant. They were just in awe.”

When questioned by the children about his mode of transport and the whereabouts of the reindeer, Santa explained that his sleigh was in for repair and the reindeers were having a rest before their long journey this weekend.

Michelle added: “We also watched the reception children perform their Christmas show and visited the church to meet the Rev. Georgie who shared an interactive story.”