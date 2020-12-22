Children in Caythorpe were given a festive surprise when Father Christmas turned up to treat them each to a small gift.

Santa was taken to Caythorpe Primary School by horse and carriage, driven by Teresa Killick whose idea it was to give the children the Christmas gifts.

Teresa, who runs home care company Charisma Services in the village, bought 110 chocolate socks for Santa to deliver to the school .

Santa heads for Caythorpe Primary School in his carriage driven by Teresa Killick with Sophie Davies up front and Helen Gould on the back.(43630605)

Teresa said: “The kids where thrilled and I think the headteacher was as well. It was nice to make someone happy after everyone has had a hard year.

“I know that one of my home care clients and the residents from the care home thoroughly enjoyed seeing it all as well.

“Santa didn’t want to be named but he is a local community go getter and does a lot for everyone.

“I thought I would take Santa to see the children by horse and carriage (the reindeer are in isolation ready for Christmas) and I’ve brought a bit of Christmas cheer to them all.If I can make someone happy with such an idea than I will.”