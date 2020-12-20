Santa delivers special video message to Grantham Disabled Children Society

Father Christmas has recorded a special video message for families of Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS).

Members received the message after their annual Christmas party was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santa wanted to reassure the youngsters that he had been given a special exemption to travel on Christmas Eve despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Santa sent a very special video message to members from Grantham Disabled Children Society. (43601672)

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair said: “Santa normally visits the children at the party but as he was unable to this year due to the pandemic, he decided to send them a video message instead.

“The children absolutely loved it.”

Like many small charities and local organisations throughout the pandemic, it has been a difficult year for the group which relies heavily on fund-raising.

Darryl added: “It has been really tough due to lack of fund-raising being able to go ahead but we have done what we can. We are hoping for a better 2021 and still hope to go to Disney next September, but we will just have to wait and see.”

GDCS provides much-needed support for families with disabled children in the local area. The not-for-profit group is run by volunteers, who organise activities and events to include the whole family.

If you would like to learn more about GDCS or are interested in becoming a member, contact the trustees via Facebook and search for ‘GDCS Information Page’ or on Twitter @GDCS2013.