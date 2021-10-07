The annual Santa Fun Run and Walk will be held in Grantham in December.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, the event on Sunday, December 12 is open to people of all ages with all proceeds going towards supporting local charities, clubs and schools.

The 2.5k route is set around the Wyndham Park, with an optional extension to 5k around the scenic Queen Elizabeth Park.

Grantham Santa Fun Run (51725586)

Rotarian Sue Kinder, the Club's President, who is organising the event, said: "We will see a flurry of red Santas of all ages participating to raise money for their favourite local charity, club or school or taking part just for fun."

Runners and walkers will set off from the visitor centre at Wyndham Park at 11am. Everyone who completes the run or walk will be awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

It costs £12 for adults and children over 12 to register, £6 for children aged five-12 and is free for children aged four and under.

Grantham Santa Fun Run (51725583)

Registered participants will receive a Santa Suit.

If you prefer to provide your own Santa suit or fancy dress outfit, there is a reduced registration fee of £9 for adults and those aged over 12 and £3 for aged five to 11.

How to get involved:

* Each team member to register for the event at www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk

* Once registered each team member can download a copy of the Grantham Santa Fun Run & Walk sponsorship form from www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk

* On the sponsorship form you should complete the box "I am raising funds for"

* Ask friends and family to sponsor team members for taking part in the event.

* Funds raised do not need to be sent to Rotary. These can be donated directly to the charity, club or school of your choice but just inform the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven after the event how much you raised.

