Santa helps Grantham firefighters raise more than £1,100
Published: 18:23, 08 December 2019
| Updated: 19:24, 08 December 2019
Grantham firefighters have raised more than £1,100 - with help from Santa Claus.
A crew spent time in the car park of Sainsbury's with their Santa sleigh and managed to collect donations totalling £1,180.
The visit was part of the annual Santa tour around Grantham - click here to find out where the tour will be and when.
A donation will be made to The Fire Fighters Charity.
A crew spokesperson said: "A big thank you to all those who donated and to Grantham Sainsbury's for their support."
More by this authorMarie Bond