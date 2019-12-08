Home   News   Article

Santa helps Grantham firefighters raise more than £1,100

By Marie Bond
Published: 18:23, 08 December 2019
 | Updated: 19:24, 08 December 2019

Grantham firefighters have raised more than £1,100 - with help from Santa Claus.

A crew spent time in the car park of Sainsbury's with their Santa sleigh and managed to collect donations totalling £1,180.

The visit was part of the annual Santa tour around Grantham - click here to find out where the tour will be and when.

Firefighters and Santa at Sainsbury's in Grantham. (23731241)
A donation will be made to The Fire Fighters Charity.

A crew spokesperson said: "A big thank you to all those who donated and to Grantham Sainsbury's for their support."

