Santa visited Downtown in Grantham at the weekend to check out his grotto and meet the cast of this year's Guildhall pantomime.

Santa arrived in a monster truck on Saturday to visit his luxury Grotto which opens at the Downtown Garden Centre on Saturday, November 19.

Welcoming him were a group of VIP children who had won a Smooth FM radio competition. The lucky youngsters were entertained by Gareth Evans, the Smooth FM Morning presenter and the cast of Rapunzel, who are performing in Grantham this Christmas.

Santa, the cast of Rapunzel and children at Downtown. (60639297)

Santa and his friends enjoyed a fun disco, played with their goody bag treats and then headed into the grotto for a sneak peek at the Downtown Elves hard work.

If any youngsters want to meet Santa this year, have fun in the Downtown Garden Centre grotto and come away with a surprising treat, then visit Downtownstores.co.uk or scan the QR below code to book.

Polka Dot Pantomimes and the Guildhall Arts Centre present Rapunzel – A Tangled Tale! from Saturday. December 3.

Santa visits Downtown. Photo Toby Roberts (60639286)

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal, in Santa hat, with the cast of Rapunzel. (60639288)

Smooth FM presenter Gareth Evans with the cast of Rapunzel and children at Downtown. (60639303)

Lucky children meet Santa at Downtown. (60639301)

For a list of dates and to book tickets go to www.guildhallartscentre.com/