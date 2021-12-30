Santa made a special visit to a day centre in Grantham during the run up to Christmas.

Matthew Ash, of Grantham, dressed as Santa and delivered presents to Serenity Day Centre in order to spread some Christmas cheer.

While Matthew dresses as Santa for the community every year, this was his first time visiting the centre, where as Santa, he delighted five adults and several members of staff.

Matthew Ash, as Santa, with some of the adults at Serenity Day Centre (54005257)

Serenity Day Centre provides individual care for adults with learning disabilities, and gives them opportunities to engage in various activities at the centre and in the community.

Matthew said: “So we just did a socially distanced visit, trying to make their Christmas a little bit better.

“We handed out Christmas presents and had a bit of a dance and a talk.”

Matthew Ash, as Santa, handing out presents (54005263)

One of the centre's support workers, Katie Greenslade, said: "When he went in they were all screaming with joy and giggling, they were so happy. A lot of them couldn't believe it was Santa, and it went really well."

Matthew was back in his Santa suit on Christmas Eve, walking around the Trent Road and Earlesfield Lane area to make Christmas even more magical for the residents.

When he’s not spreading joy as Santa, Matthew is also the Chairman of Forever Foundation UK and Secretary of Help Us Grieve (HUG) and regularly organises charity events.

Matthew Ash, as Santa, handing out presents (54005266)

Matthew Ash, as Santa, handing out presents (54005269)

Matthew Ash, as Santa, handing out presents (54005272)