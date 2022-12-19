Santa pays visit to Grantham cul de sac as part of firefighters sleigh tour

Santa paid a visit to residents in a Grantham cul de sac last week.

The residents of Walton Gardens in Grantham received a visit from the man who will soon be making his way down their chimneys, on Friday, December 16.

This visit was a part of a sleigh tour provided by firefighters from Grantham station.

A Walton Gardens resident said: "This is an annual event that everyone looks forward to. My four-year-old son loved it."

Santa sat in his decorated sleigh as he made his way around the area.

Santa visiting Walton Gardens in Grantham. Photo: Peter A Tully (61404763)

The children and their parents were "dazzled and amazed by the event", said Peter Tully, who took the video and pictures.

Children watching as Santa visits Walton Gardens in Grantham. Photo: Peter A Tully (61404985)

The Grantham firefighters have accompanied Santa throughout the sleigh tour and have been collecting money for The Firefighters Charity.