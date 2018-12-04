Santa prepares for his tour of Grantham with fire crews

Firefighters will be donning their Santa hats as they join Father Christmas on his annual tour around Grantham next week.

The tour which is held in aid of The Firefighters Charity, will begin at Sainsbury's on Sunday and finish a week later at Asda on Sunday, December 16.

All the money raised will go towards The Firefighters Charity which provides services to enhance the quality of life for serving and retired fire fighters, whether injured, ill or in need of psychological support.

Santa and the firefighters will be stopping off at:

- Sunday, December 9, 10am-2pm: Sainburys

- Monday, December 10, 6pm-9pm: Earlsfield Estate

- Tuesday, December 11, 6pm-9pm: Gonerby village and Gonerby Hill Foot

- Wednesday, December 12, 6pm-9pm: Princess Drive and Uplands Drive area.

- Thursday, December 13, 6pm-9pm: Barrowby Gate

- Friday, December 14, 6pm-9pm: Springfield Road, Denton Avenue area.

- Saturday, December 15, from 10am: Welby Street

- Sunday, December 16, from 10am-2pm: Asda