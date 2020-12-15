Pupils at a Grantham primary school enjoyed a surprise visit from Father Christmas last week.

Year 6 pupils at Belmont Primary School, on Harrowby Lane, weren’t quite sure who it was at first, as they spotted a white-haired gentleman dressed in red walking across the school field last Thursday, but curiosity quickly changed to excitement as they realised it was Santa Claus himself.

Youngsters across the entire school were able to spot Santa from their classroom windows as he had a sneaky go on the exercise equipment in the playground before leaving presents for each class under the school's Christmas tree.

Headteacher Matthew Davidson said: "The school office received a most unusual call from the North Pole to ask if Santa could make a surprise visit to the children as they have all worked so hard this year.

It was lovely to see some Christmas magic and the joy and excitement on the children’s faces was truly wonderful. A big thank to Santa from everyone at Belmont."

Pupils received a surprise visit from Father Christmas.(43552024)

