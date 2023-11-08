A taxi driver will once again be dressing up as Santa throughout December.

Brian Makwana, from Grantham, will be dressing up as Santa while driving his taxi from December 1, to spread the “Christmas spirit”.

Last year, Brian was asked by South Kesteven District Council’s licensing team to not wear his beard, after one person complained that they could not identify him from his identification badge.

Brian Makwana last year with his Santa taxi.

He hopes this year he will not receive these complaints as his beard is an “integral part” of his costume.

Brian said: “With December fast approaching, I have once again decided to provide the Santa taxi I started last Christmas.

“I wanted to continue this as a tradition as it was so well received last Christmas and put many happy smiles on my customers’ faces.

Brian painted his beard white when he received a complaint from South Kesteven District Council's licensing team.

“I do hope I do not receive any complaints like last year as my beard is an integral part of my outfit and after seeing bus drivers being permitted to wear scary masks during the Halloween period, I really do not see it as an issue.

“We have all had a very tough year and things don’t look that positive anytime soon, so if I can put a smile on people’s faces and spread the Christmas Spirit, hopefully this will spread around Grantham.”

Brian Makwana dressed as Santa in 2022.

This year, Brian will be launching a campaign on his taxi page, WanaCabs, to allow people to pre-book a Santa taxi.

He will also be offering pre-booked house visits where he will visit as Santa and provide a small gift.

This will cost £20.

To book a taxi through WanaCabs, go to https://www.facebook.com/wanacabs23.

For anyone interested in booking a Santa taxi ride from December 1, contact Brian via WhatsApp on 07399 483457.