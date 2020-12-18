'Santa' to take socially-distanced tour in Grantham on Christmas Eve

A dad and trainee counsellor is planning to take a socially-distanced tour of Grantham on Christmas Eve while dressed as Santa.

Matthew Ash, of Atlantic Place, Grantham, came up with the idea as a way to spread some festive cheer after a difficult year for many youngsters.

Matthew said: “It’s been a confusing year for children during the pandemic, which could be having a detrimental effect on their mental health. I’m hoping to just make them smile.”

Matthew Ash will be dressing us as Santa on Christmas Eve. (43534855)

He is asking families to wave to him from their doorsteps to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The dad is no stranger to thinking of others. As well as training to be a counsellor, the 35-year-old has also hosted charity football tournaments and music nights to raise money for local children with cancer, paying for them to go on holiday to Disney World and Spain.

He now volunteers as a ‘listener’ for Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) at St John’s Church on Station Road, and will be dressing up as Santa for them on Sunday.

Matthew will be visiting the following areas from 5pm on Thursday: Hudson way, Bradley Drive, Burrows Close, Wilks Road, Huntingtower Road, Earlesfield Lane, Goodliff Road, Trent Road and finishing on Springfield Road at 6.45pm.