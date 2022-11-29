Santa will be making a visit to a Grantham country park in December to raise money for charity.

The fundraising event will be held in aid of The Eva-May trust, a fundraising group that raises money for Eva-May who has cerebral palsy, at Wagtail Country Park on Saturday, December 10.

There will be an array of activities including a visit from Santa, craft stalls, festive treats and much more for visitors to see.

Visitors will be treated to entertainment across the day as Mariah the Fortune Teller will be on site in her roll top wagon to give readings.

There will also be a tombola and raffle, followed by a night of entertainment which will be "a night of music and dance for everyone to enjoy," said an organiser behind the event.

For residents outside of the area it will cost £1 to park.

The day will begin at 12pm and Santa will be making an appearance at 3pm.

To book a ticket call 07814 481088.