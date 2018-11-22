Sara Barton, the Grantham brewster with lots of bottle

A familiar face in the brewery trade, both locally and nationally, is Sara Barton.

The 53-year-old is founder and owner of Brewster’s Brewery which, in its 20th year, reports another year of success.

Sara was born in Grantham Hospital, but raised in Redmile, where her parents ran a guesthouse and her dad also worked for her grandfather’s business, Barton Transport of Nottingham.

After attending Belvoir High and King Edward VII school in Melton, Sara studied biochemistry at university and, wondering where it could lead to, she then studied a Master of Brewing and Distilling at Herriot-Watt University.

Sara then worked for the old Courage brewery at Reading in Berkshire, which was the largest brewery in Europe at the time.

Her work as shift manager saw her look after the ‘guys’ doing the brewing and making sure everything ran smoothly.

But after three years in a role that involved much shift work, Sara decided she wanted to have her own brewery and be more involved in the small-scale craft beer market.

Thus, she went to Bradford to study an MBA. After a ‘brief diversion’ afterwards, working in pharmaceuticals and sugar refining, Sara then set up Brewster’s Brewery in 1996, making her first brew in 1998.

The name and Sarah’s role as ‘brewster’ is a reflection of a traditional role women had in medieval times, with men only taking over when brewing moved to more industrial times.

These days, Sara is one of a growing number of women in the industry, with Sara also forming Project Venus in 2011, an industry-wide campaign to encourage women into the brewing industry.

Over the years, Sara and Brewster’s have enjoyed much success, winning awards including a Gold at the International Brewing Awards in 2016, the first female brewer of the year in 2012 from the British Guild of Beer Writers and earlier this year, Brewer of the Year from the All Parliamentary Beer Group.

Over the past 20 years, Sara says the brewing industry has changed with a shift from purely casks and brown beers to a ‘golden hoppy’ type, and with beers available in more different formats such as kegs, cans, mini-kegs and ‘growlers’ (large bottles).

Brewsters has also joined the trend for fruit-based beers, making ales with peach for International Women’s Day in March, followed by beers using mango and later raspberry.

This year also saw a ‘ginger cake’ beer produced in collaboration with Alastair Hawken of Grantham Gingerbread and Sara has just produced a stronger 5.8 per cent version of the popular Decadence.

Next, Brewster’s plans to experiment with dark ales, such as a stout using ‘hedgerow’ ingredients, following the popularity of plum porters.

Sara said: “Sales continue to do well, they are increasing year-by-year.”

This has been helped by a major investment two years ago in shiny new fermentation tanks that allowed Brewster’s to double production to almost 6,000 pints a day.

The investment, part-funded by the European Union, also allowed for exporting to Italy and Russia. Exporting to Italy is ‘easy’ compared to Russia, leading to concerns about what might happen after Brexit concerning the paperwork. Either way, Brewster’s also plans to target Scandinavia, where British beers are popular.

Sara says cask beers are ‘central’ to what they do, but the approach has changed, with Brewster’s producing more different styles, including a Hell’s Lager in a can and a keg.

“We are moving towards cans because the canners come on site and it’s better quality.”

The increasingly broad product range will be showcased at an Open Day next Saturday (November 24).

Running from 10pm to 5pm, the event allows people to see the brewery, when a brew will be made, and undertake a bit of Christmas shopping.

Sara says she loves the job because of its variety, involving exports one day, visiting suppliers and customers another day, pointing out its not just pubs that sell beer, but increasingly farm shops and cafes.

There remains the challenge of survival, especially in a trade with growing numbers of competitors.

Sarah said: “They have come before and they have gone. We are still here, which is an achievement in itself. There’s so many different styles but people have a more open mind about beer now. It used to be seen as a man’s drink but now many women enjoy a beer as well.”

She continued: “Having a drink is about socialising. There’s a lot of bad press about drinking beers but usually you are drinking beer in a pub, where it brings people together.”

Brewster’s also showed their worth at the Grantham Beer Festival, supplying the event at St Wulfram’s Church with 10 barrels, some on a sale or return basis.

“Beer festivals are very important. They too are about getting people together. It’s also great to see the church involved and the church being put to other uses.”

In addition to running the brewery, Sara also owns a pub, the Marquis of Granby, in the Vale of Belvoir.

The pub in Granby village is run by Sara’s husband Sean McCardle and she helps out behind the scenes.

It all makes for a busy life, though Sara says you get used to doing a job you cannot turn off.

But she finds time for park runs at Belton and family life with husband Sean, their 13-year-old daughter who goes to KGGS, and their four year-old dog Digby.

Sarah, who likes wine, gin and tonic, as well has Decadence, is optimistic of the future.

“Here’s to the next 20 years and see if my daughter wants to take it over!”