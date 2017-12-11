Sat navs and golf clubs stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Grantham

Satnavs and golf clubs were among items stolen in a spate of thefts from cars in Grantham overnight at the weekend.

Police say five separate incidents took place overnight on Saturday and Sunday. Among the items stolen were sat navs from vehicles in Queensway, Wroxhall Drive and Princess Drive, sunglasses and golf clubs from Neals Crescent, and a laptop from Winchester Road.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said that in the majority of cases the vehicles had been left insecure and police are reminding motorists ‘to review their security’.

The police has advice for motorists to reduce the risk of theft from vehicles at www.lincs.police.uk