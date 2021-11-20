Amazing sausage rolls cooked up during lockdown meant a new business took home the first award of the night at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last Friday night.

Emily’s Kitchen was awarded the accolade of Great Taste, beating off stiff competition from Sweet Bee Bakes and The Red Lion in Caythorpe.

Shaun Whiting, of Price Whiting Hodgson Financial Planning which judged the category, said Emily Kimmings, who started the business, was a “wonderful success story” demonstrating that she could grow the business by listening to customer feedback.

And Emily, who only started the business in August 2020, was overwhelmed to have won.

“I feel absolutely amazing and I never expected to win at all,” she said.

It was the pandemic that led to Emily starting the business. Previously she worked in hospitality but was nervous about going back to work following the first national lockdown.

The company was born and providing bespoke menus, grazing platters and cakes, became Emily’s day to day life.

But it was the invention of “amazing” sausage rolls that led to her being overwhelmed with orders and she said if it wasn’t for the delicious products, she may never have found herself at the Journal Business Awards.

“It was definitely the sausage rolls that won the prize for me!” Emily laughed, while refusing to reveal the secret ingredient that makes them taste so delicious.

Emily was supported on the evening by her family and her mum Victoria joined her on stage toaccept the trophy.

“My family has been such an incredible support and they’re all so proud and excited for me to have won,” Emily, 24, said.