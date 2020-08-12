The cinema in Grantham will reopen later this month, its operator has confirmed, along with the title of its first blockbuster film.

Savoy cinema, in St Catherine's Road, will reopen on Tuesday, August 25 after a prolonged shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic

The first big film to show is Tenet, a Christopher Nolan film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Also showing at the Savoy in the coming weeks are a variety of live events such as 42nd Street – The Musical.

A Savoy spokesperson confirmed that limited showings will be running to ensure the cinema is Covid-secure.

She added: "The whole Savoy team is very excited to finally reopen our cinema. We can’t wait to bring back the Savoy experience to Grantham again."

Movies are available to pre-book on the Savoy website.