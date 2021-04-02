The Savoy in Grantham has been awarded more than £70,000 in government funding to help prepare for reopening after months of closure.

The Savoy, on St Catherine’s Road, has received a grant of £70,621 from the latest round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund to help the organisation to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other cinemas in the Savoy chain in Boston, Nottingham and Worksop have also received the same sum.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham has been given a grant of £121,313 by the Government. (43655817)

This grant will enable the cinema to continue its work with the community, offering events for disabled and elderly visitors, as well as family films and local schools.

The awards announced today build on £2,070,045 already awarded from the Culture Recovery Fund to cinemas in the region.

Grants totalling £27.6 million has now been awarded to independent cinemas in England, administered by the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced details of over 2,700 organisations being offered nearly £400 million in grants and loans to help the culture and heritage sector reopen and recover.

This brings the Government's total investment across grants, capital and repayable finance from the Culture Recovery Fund so far to more than £1.2 billion across over 5,000 individual cultural and heritage organisations and sites.

The Savoy in Grantham was forced to close its doors in March as a result of the first lockdown. It was able to reopen at the end of August with strict procedures in place to ensure the site remained Coronavirus-free. But the Grantham cinema was again forced to close when a second lockdown was announced at the end of October and the cinema’s doors have remained shut ever since.

Cinemas are set to reopen under the third step of England's lockdown roadmap, which is scheduled for 17 May.