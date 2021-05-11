Savoy Grantham has announced that it will be reopening its cinema in the town centre this month on May 17.

This comes after its six month closure due to the Government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Based on St Catherine’s Road, Savoy have received two government grants during the pandemic to help the cinema recover and reopen.

Manager, Thomas Crook said: "We are incredibly excited to reopen our cinema for the people of Grantham once again.

"We have a fantastic list of movies lined up for the upcoming weeks and rest of the summer."

It has been a long wait for the people of Grantham to see a film on the big screen.

The opening week’s film schedule at Savoy sees a family favourite return to the big screen in the long-awaited ‘Peter Rabbit 2’.

Horror fanatics can also enjoy ‘Spiral’, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Tickets will be on sale from May 10.

This summer is jam packed with a fantastic line up of blockbuster movie releases to enjoy, including Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, The Croods 2 and A Space Jam: New Legacy before the return of James Bond in November.

To ensure the cinema is a safe environment for all, safeguarding measures have been put in place by Savoy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure social distancing is adhered to, movie start and end times will be staggered to reduce crowding in the foyer.

Savoy’s booking system will automatically block out seats when tickets are purchased to guarantee a safe distance between different households is kept within the auditorium.

All cinema goers are required to wear facemask whilst inside at all times except when eating and drinking in the auditorium. Additional cleaning measures have been implemented, including antibacterial spray and sanitiser throughout the cinema, concentrating on high touch areas.

All screens will be sprayed with an antiviral solution after every show.

Strict hand washing guidelines will be issued to all employees, various sanitiser stations have also been installed throughout the whole cinema for both customer and staff use.

Clear plastic screens have been installed at all till points where social distancing cannot be maintained. Advance booking via the Savoy website is advised.

On top of this, a booking confirmation will include a QR code which should be presented at the ticket checkpoint. The cinema is also encouraging contactless payment where possible.