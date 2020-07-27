Grantham Savoy Cinema shortlisted for top building industry awards
Published: 13:17, 27 July 2020
| Updated: 13:19, 27 July 2020
The Savoy Cinema in Grantham has been shortlisted for a prestigious building industry awards.
The cinema has been nominated for the 'Best Large Commercial Project' in the East Midlands regional finals of this year’s Local Authority Building Control Building Excellence Awards.
The project was nominated by East Midlands Building Control, which ensured both were fully compliant with building regulations.
