Home   News   Article

Grantham Savoy Cinema shortlisted for top building industry awards

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:17, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:19, 27 July 2020

The Savoy Cinema in Grantham has been shortlisted for a prestigious building industry awards.

The cinema has been nominated for the 'Best Large Commercial Project' in the East Midlands regional finals of this year’s Local Authority Building Control Building Excellence Awards.

The project was nominated by East Midlands Building Control, which ensured both were fully compliant with building regulations.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE