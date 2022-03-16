The Savoy cinema in Grantham will be holding a charity screening this month to raise money in support of Ukraine.

The special screening of OLGA will be at 8.30pm on Thursday, March 24. It is a new feature film about a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.

UK cinemas have united in support of Ukraine with a series of preview charity screenings of the film. From each ticket sold, Savoy will be donating 100 per cent of its takings to support Ukraine.

The Savoy will be donating all the proceeds from its special screening of OLGA. (55478945)

The previews are a result of a partnership with 606 Distribution and the BFI Film Audience Network, with support from the UK Cinema Association.