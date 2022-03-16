Savoy cinema in Grantham to donate takings from charity film screening in support of Ukraine
Published: 09:00, 16 March 2022
The Savoy cinema in Grantham will be holding a charity screening this month to raise money in support of Ukraine.
The special screening of OLGA will be at 8.30pm on Thursday, March 24. It is a new feature film about a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.
UK cinemas have united in support of Ukraine with a series of preview charity screenings of the film. From each ticket sold, Savoy will be donating 100 per cent of its takings to support Ukraine.
The previews are a result of a partnership with 606 Distribution and the BFI Film Audience Network, with support from the UK Cinema Association.