Grantham Rotary Club members held their first charity film evening at the Savoy Cinema.

With the support of the Savoy team, Rotarians were able to use the large screen for the showing of the film Downton Abbey, preceded by a short talk by Edward Bujak, senior lecturer at Harlaxton College, on the English country house after the First World War.

The evening started with 130 people enjoying a glass of wine and a large selection of canapes in the foyer together with a raffle, before watching the film.

Rotarians take a trip to the Savoy cinema. (23903221)

Organiser Alistair Homes said: "The proceeds of £1,700 from the evening were divided between the Rotary Eradication of Polio fund and the Rotary Foundation, a charity which alleviates much hardship and suffering in this country and throughout the world."

Club president Glenys Robertson said: "For our first film night we were delighted with the outcome and would like to thank all who attended and the support of the Savoy; it will certainly be an annual event."

